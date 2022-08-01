Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $208.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

