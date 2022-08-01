Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 642,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.29. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

