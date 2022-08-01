Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,151. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

