Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million. Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

