International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.