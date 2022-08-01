International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 140 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.66) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.31 ($2.11).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

