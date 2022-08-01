International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 10.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 208.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 18.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.