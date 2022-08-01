Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

