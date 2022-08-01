Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 443,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 303,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

