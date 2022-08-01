Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

