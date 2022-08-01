Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

