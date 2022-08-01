Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $313.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

