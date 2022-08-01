Investors Buy Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,290 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 5,347 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.14. 116,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

