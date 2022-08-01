Invictus Hyperion Fund Tops One Day Volume of $74.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $74.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

