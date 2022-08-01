IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.24. 6,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 62.0% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in IQVIA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 169,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

