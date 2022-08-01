ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 420,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,972,916 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,495,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 736,416 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

