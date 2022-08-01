iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

