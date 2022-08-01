iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 7.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

