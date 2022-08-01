iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,835,816 shares.The stock last traded at $49.29 and had previously closed at $49.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,244 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

