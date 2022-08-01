iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.76. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,032. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.