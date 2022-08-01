iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

