iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Cut by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

