iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.01.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

