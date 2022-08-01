iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

