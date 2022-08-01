iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $414.82. 217,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

