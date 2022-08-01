iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.