iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
