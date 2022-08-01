iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,527,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

