Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 396,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ITI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,009. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.11. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

