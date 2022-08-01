ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 90

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITVPY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

