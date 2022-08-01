IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

