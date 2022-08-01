IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes $531,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Salesforce makes up 0.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $183.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

