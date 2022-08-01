IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes $9.96 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 613,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. I-Mab makes up approximately 7.2% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned about 0.74% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About I-Mab

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.