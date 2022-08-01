J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field Sells 2,200 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.