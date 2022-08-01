Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:J opened at $137.30 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Engineering Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

