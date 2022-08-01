Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Shares Gap Down to $137.30

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.30, but opened at $131.34. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $129.61, with a volume of 4,354 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Engineering Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.