Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

