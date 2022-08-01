Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.