Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 9.0 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $313.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

