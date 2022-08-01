JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 507.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

