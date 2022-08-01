JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 7.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.52 and last traded at $61.55. 28,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,297,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in JinkoSolar by 10,406.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 152,460 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 83.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

