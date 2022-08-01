JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $239.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.