JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

