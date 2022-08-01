JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

