JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 233 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

