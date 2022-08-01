JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 454.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.96) to €3.00 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

Banco Santander Profile

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

