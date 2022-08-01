JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Trading Up 3.6 %

PROG Company Profile

Shares of PRG opened at $18.42 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

