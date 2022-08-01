JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

CHKP stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.