JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

