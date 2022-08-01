JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 19,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $537.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.31. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

