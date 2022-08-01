JMP Securities Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $200.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $163.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.