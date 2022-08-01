JMP Securities Trims Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price to $15.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.98. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 50.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

